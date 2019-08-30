‘Matte Kalyana is an effort to realise dreams of Basavanna’

Describing the aim of Matte Kalyana, an ongoing State-wide campaign under Panditaradhya Swamy of Sanehalli Math, Basavaraj Sadar, a Vachana scholar, said that it wanted to revive the 12th century social movement and realise the dreams of Basavanna and other Sharanas (reformers) of the time.

He was delivering a special lecture at a function organised as part of the campaign at here on Thursday.

“Four fundamental values form the basis for the Constitution – liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice. The Sharanas had fought for the same ideals in the 12th century and wanted to build a society on these values. Matte Kalyana is not the end, but the beginning. Vachanas will continue to reverberate in the air till the realisation of the society dreamt of by Sharanas,” he said.

Meenakshi Bali, scholar, said that the Sharana movement’s greatest achievement was infusing self-respect among the exploited, the marginalised, and the oppressed communities.

She held that shaking the strongly rooted notions about religion, god and temples, and destroying the established values, which were exploitative in nature, were the greatest contribution of Vachana literature to Indian philosophy.

“Through the Vachanas, Sharanas countered the karma theory with kayaka [labour] theory. They challenged the Vedic concepts and told the masses that the temples were the centres of exploitation and oppression. They challenged the Veda, the Upanishad, and the Agama philosophies by questioning them. They negate gender discrimination and advocated equality among human beings,” she said.

Panditaradhya Swamy, Vishwaradya Satyampete, R.K. Hudgi, and other scholars of Basava philosophy interacted with students.

The issues raised ranged from inter-caste marriages, Lingayat religion, the existence of god or supernatural power, worship methods, the relevance of temples, superstitious practices, and rituals in society, Lingayats weaning away from the original Sharana ideology to the integrity of the people and seers leading the movement. The seer and the scholars attempted to clear the doubts.

Later in the day, a procession – ‘the march of harmony’ – was taken out from Nagareshwara School at Gunj to the S.M. Pundit Rangamandir where the concluding session was held.