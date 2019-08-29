‘Matte Kalyana aims at realisation of truth and going on the path of righteousness’

Stating that the movement launched in the name of “Matte Kalyana” (Kalyana again) by various seers and followers of Basaveshwara’s philosophy, Sri Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami of Sanehalli Mutt has said that the movement was nothing but an effort at realisation of truth and going towards and on the path of righteousness that has scientific temper rather than adopting blind belief and superstitions.

Addressing a large gathering as part of “Matte Kalyana” event organised at BLDE Institution here on Wednesday, he said that the objective of the movement is to dispel the darkness of superstitions. Stating that the Vachanas of Basaveshwara are reflections of a rational ideology and scientific temper, he said that people should read and learn about the essence of the Vachanas. “The Sharanas of the 12th Century did not go to any college or an educational institution, yet they had enormous knowledge which they spread to the world. Unfortunately, the present generation is getting deprived of that knowledge. If they get that knowledge, then, certainly they will be bright and have a peaceful future,” the seer said.

In his address, Tontada Siddaramaram Swami said that the nation needs Basaveshwara’s philosophy now more than Leftist or Rightist ideologies. To questions from students during the interaction session, he said that Basaveshwara’s philosophy is ideal for making today’s society better.

“Basaveshwara’s philosophy preaches equality and importance of dignity of life which is an essential aspect of any society,” he said.