Matru Poshan beneficiaries told to exercise caution in the wake of data breach

In the wake of reports of data breach in the Matru Poshan mobile application, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has appealed to pregnant women beneficiaries to exercise caution.

“Women who are beneficiaries and who want to seek benefits of the programme should be careful. They should use the mobile app carefully. Spurious operators are sending fake links to mobile phones of users and looting money from their bank accounts. Women should not fall prey to this. They should not click any such link,” she said in a release.

She said that as soon as the State government came to know about the breach, it intimated the Union government and is now working with the police and other agencies to investigate the matter further,” she said.

“The government has appealed to anganwadi workers and officers of the Women and Child Welfare Department to create awareness among women about this fraud,” she said.

Matru Poshan scheme is a Centrally-aided project being implemented by the State government. It aims at providing regular cash transfers to pregnant women who enroll and undertake regular check-up.

