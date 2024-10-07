GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Matru Poshan beneficiaries told to exercise caution in the wake of data breach

Published - October 07, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of reports of data breach in the Matru Poshan mobile application, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has appealed to pregnant women beneficiaries to exercise caution.

“Women who are beneficiaries and who want to seek benefits of the programme should be careful. They should use the mobile app carefully. Spurious operators are sending fake links to mobile phones of users and looting money from their bank accounts. Women should not fall prey to this. They should not click any such link,” she said in a release.

She said that as soon as the State government came to know about the breach, it intimated the Union government and is now working with the police and other agencies to investigate the matter further,” she said.

“The government has appealed to anganwadi workers and officers of the Women and Child Welfare Department to create awareness among women about this fraud,” she said.

Matru Poshan scheme is a Centrally-aided project being implemented by the State government. It aims at providing regular cash transfers to pregnant women who enroll and undertake regular check-up.

Published - October 07, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.