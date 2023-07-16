Matru Poorna and Matru Vandana schemes to continue: Minister

July 16, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Saturday dismissed reports that two women welfare schemes - Matru Poorna and Matru Vandana - will be dropped as there is no mention of the schemes in the recent Budget.

“These two schemes are meant to meet the nutritional needs of women. There is no question of dropping them. They are ongoing schemes and need not be mentioned in the Budget. We will further implement these schemes more effectively and adequate grants will be provided,” she told reporters.

Mathru Poorna is a State scheme meant to meet the nutritional needs of pregnant and lactating women in rural areas. Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) is a Centrally sponsored DBT scheme with the cash incentive of ₹ 5,000 (in three instalments) provided directly in the bank/post office account of pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Responding to allegations that decomposed and rotten eggs were being supplied to children in anganwadis and schools, the Minister said a probe has been ordered into the issue. A notice has already been issued to the suppliers in districts where the issue has been raised, she said.