Maths exam concludes without hassles

As many as 1,010 students of 26,599 remained absent for the mathematics examination of SSLC in Dharwad district on Saturday.

According to Deputy Director of Public Instruction Mohankumar Hanchate, the second SSLC examination concluded without any hassle with all COVID-19 guidelines being strictly followed. There were also no reports of exam malpractices in the district, he said.

Isolated rooms

Considering the fact that several students appearing for the SSLC examination were residing in containment zones in the district, the department made separate arrangements for them to appear for the examination. “As many as 90 candidates appeared for the mathematics paper on Saturday. However, as a precautionary measure, they were allowed to write the examination in the isolation rooms that were specially set up for the purpose,” he said.

As several students had returned to their native places, they were allowed to write the examination in the same. Mr. Hanchate said that in all, 464 candidates from Dharwad appeared for the examination at centres in other districts. Similarly, 333 candidates from other districts had appeared for the examination at centres in Dharwad district.

Student convinced

Meanwhile, the Education Department officials managed to convince a student who had abstained from appearing for the examination due to the fear of the pandemic, to write the examination on Saturday.

Geeta Kale from Sarvodaya Trust Girl’s High School had not appeared for the second language paper on June 25 and her parents too were averse to her attending the examination. “On being informed, the Education Department staff visited Geeta’s home and convinced her to appear for the examination. On Saturday, Geeta was allowed to appear for the examination in a separate room alone,” Mr. Hanchate said.

The students appearing for the examination were given sanitisers and face masks. Like on Thursday, the halls were sanitised prior to the examination and after.

In Gadag and Haveri

In Gadag district, 13,852 students of 14,416 appeared for the examination as 564 stayed absent. According to Deputy Director of Public Instruction N.H. Nagur, 88 students from containment zones and 393 students of the 409 from other districts appeared for the examination. In Haveri district, 161 students remained absent and 20,979 of the total 21,140 appeared for the examination including 68 students from containment zones.