Mathematics and Computing Centre to be established at IISc 

January 09, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Axis Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to establish a Centre for Mathematics and Computing at the Institute.

The Axis Bank Centre for Mathematics and Computing is India’s first comprehensive Academic Research Centre on Mathematics and Computing. It will play a vital role in building the nation’s future as many contemporary and futuristic areas such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science rely on the foundations of mathematics and computing.

Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc, said, “Mathematics and Computing are at the core of critical disciplines like Computational Fluid Dynamics, Computational Biology, Quantum Computing, Precision Medicine, Digital Health, Climate Science, Materials Genomics, Cybersecurity, AI, ML, and Data Science. The Axis Bank Centre for Mathematics and Computing will provide a platform for exploring and advancing research and innovation in the above areas.”

He added that the state-of-the-art facility will also serve as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in these fields, offering a range of educational and professional development opportunities for students and faculty.

Spread over 1.6 lakh square feet of space, the Centre will have state-of-the-art labs and programmes that will benefit faculty and students from more than twenty departments of IISc. The Centre will host the new IISc BTech programme in Mathematics & Computing and the ongoing Interdisciplinary PhD programme in Mathematical Sciences. It is expected that over 500 engineers and scientists will benefit from the Centre every year.

