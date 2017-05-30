Mathai seeks police protection citing Tewari’s untimely death

Serving Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer K. Mathai, who has lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta against what he terms an “IAS mafia”, on Monday met Chief Secretary Subhash Chandra Khuntia and appealed to him to give him protection for life and against “false implication by senior IAS officers”.

He sought protection citing the recent death of Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tewari.

Mr. Mathai, who is currently the Administrative Officer and Under Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, said in his appeal to Mr. Khuntia that “as per information from my friends and well-wishers, there is every possibility that there shall be an attack on my life after submission of the 101-page report to your good self about intentional harassment by four IAS officers”.

Requesting for a vehicle for official use immediately, the KAS officer also sought police protection in the light of the untimely death of Tewari “through mafia-linked contacts of senior IAS officers mentioned in my report.”

When The Hindu contacted him, Mr. Mathai said that Mr. Khuntia had asked him to file separate complaints against the four officials he had named, as they belonged to different departments. He would be doing so by Tuesday, he said and would also appeal for justice in the next seven days, as he had been facing harassment for the last one year.

On the questions raised by Mr. Khuntia, on approaching the media and seeking an appointment with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Mathai said that he cited Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules in his defence.