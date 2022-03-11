Maternal mortality ratio drops by 9 points in Karnataka

However, Karnataka’s MMR continues to be the highest among the five southern States

Karnataka’s Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has declined by nine points from 92 per lakh live births in 2016-2018 to 83 in 2017-2019, during the pre-COVID-19 period. In 2014-2016, the State’s MMR was 108 and it subsequently reduced to 97 in 2015-2017.

MMR is a significant indicator that defines the public health of a State. It determines the progress made by States in saving the lives of pregnant women during pregnancy, childbirth and lactation.

However, Karnataka’s MMR continues to be the highest among the five southern States. The decline in Karnataka is the second highest after Kerala among the five southern States, indicating that the number of women dying during childbirth has come down significantly, according to the latest Sample Registration System 2017-2019 bulletin for MMR released by the Registrar-General of India on Friday.

Besides, Karnataka’s ranking has improved from 9th to 8th position in the country. While Kerala tops the list with the lowest MMR — 30 per one lakh live births, Assam has the highest at 205.

While Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest decline in MMR, from 197 in 2016-2018 to 167 in 2017-2019, West Bengal has recorded the highest increase, from 98 in 2016-2018 to 109 in 2017-2019. In fact, the MMR has increased in four States — West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Attributing the decline in MMR to the collective efforts of health workers who have created awareness on institutional deliveries, Rajkumar N., State Deputy Director (Maternal Health), told The Hindu on Friday that Karnataka is now on course to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of an MMR of less than 70 by 2024.

Admitting that the State was facing challenges in providing maternal and child health services, Dr. Rajkumar said, “Our biggest challenge is to make all the 147 taluk hospitals functional round the clock for maternity services. Efforts are being made to address the lack of availability of specialists — obstetricians, paediatricians, and anaesthetists — at government hospitals in rural areas.”

Currently, maternal mortality is high in districts like Dharwad, Chickballapur, Bidar, Hassan, Haveri, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru followed by Chamarajanagara. “The scenario changed owing to COVID-19 and poor health-seeking behaviour among people there. We are working on round the clock availability of delivery services at all State-run health facilities. We are also cutting down the referrals from lower hospitals to higher facilities by conducting skill-based training of service providers and stringent monitoring of services,” he said.

