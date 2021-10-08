Masti Katha Puraskar, Masti Kadambari Puraskar winners

BENGALURU

08 October 2021 10:55 IST

Awards are presented by Masti Trust, Kolar

Masti Trust, Kolar, has announced the winners of the Masti Katha Puraskar and Masti Kadambari Puraskar 2021.

Masti Katha Puraskar has awarded to Koli Anka, a collection of poems by Dr. Kuruva Basavaraj from Bengaluru, published by Ki. Ram Prakashana.

Masti Kadambari Puraskar has been awarded to Boobaraja Samrajya, a novel by Dr. B. Janardhana Bhat, Belman, Udupi district.

A cash award of ₹10,000 will be presented to Kuruva Basavaraj and ₹25,000 to Janardhana Bhat.