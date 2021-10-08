Karnataka

Masti Katha Puraskar, Masti Kadambari Puraskar winners

A file photo of Annadaneshwara swami of Archakarahalli BGS mutt with Kuruva Basavaraj at the inauguration of folk games at Janapada Loka on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. | Photo Credit: MAHADEVA B
Staff Reporter BENGALURU 08 October 2021 10:55 IST
Updated: 08 October 2021 11:18 IST

Awards are presented by Masti Trust, Kolar

Masti Trust, Kolar, has announced the winners of the Masti Katha Puraskar and Masti Kadambari Puraskar 2021.

Masti Katha Puraskar has awarded to Koli Anka, a collection of poems by Dr. Kuruva Basavaraj from Bengaluru, published by Ki. Ram Prakashana.

Advertising
Advertising

Masti Kadambari Puraskar has been awarded to Boobaraja Samrajya, a novel by Dr. B. Janardhana Bhat, Belman, Udupi district.

A cash award of ₹10,000 will be presented to Kuruva Basavaraj and ₹25,000 to Janardhana Bhat.

Comments
More In Bengaluru Mangaluru Karnataka
Karnataka
Read more...