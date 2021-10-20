Masti awards announced

Bengaluru

20 October 2021 01:30 IST

Masti Venkatesh Iyengar Trust has announced awards to writers in various genres for the year 2021.

Trust’s president Mavinakere Ranganath said in a press release that award winners for this year are Jayanth Kaikini, B.A. Vivek Rai, Madhav Kulkarni, R. Vijaya Raghavan, M.S. Ashadevi, Vasumathi Udupa, and H.L. Pushpa.

The awards will be given away on November 6 and carry a purse of ₹25,000 each.

