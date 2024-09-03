  • Ban on use of mobile phones and photography inside the temple
  • Ban on smoking, liquor and tobacco consumption atop the hills
  • Entire Chamundi hills to be ‘plastic-free’
  • Renovation of five ancient temples that are part of the authority
  • CCTV surveillance atop the hills for safety of devotees
  • All pending projects, including drinking water project to be completed soon
  • Scientific disposal of solid wastes generated atop the hills
  • Task force to look into safety issues, interests of devotees