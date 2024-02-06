Master plan for comprehensive development of Chittapur taluk discussed

February 06, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge, representing Chittapur Assembly constituency, has said that steps have been taken for the comprehensive development of Chittapur taluk in Kalaburagi district, with a vision extending to 2041.

Mr. Kharge, who held a meeting with Chittapur Town Planning officials in Bengaluru on Monday, discussed the Master Plan for Chittapur taluk and made suggestions for accommodating the anticipated population growth of Chittapur by 2041.

He also stressed on the effective implementation of the Master Plan and directed the officials to come up with a pragmatic implementation mechanism soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This envisioned plan includes creation of wide roads to connect the city with trade and commerce establishments, industries, educational institutions, parks and government offices. The proposed Master Plan will include suitable locations for drinking water treatment and wastewater treatment plants, amenities such as parks and stadiums to suit the urban expansion.

Mr. Kharge said that comprehensive development of the taluk will attract more tourists to historically important places, including Nagavi village, in the taluk.

He also stressed on improving connectivity with neighbouring Shahabad taluk and also with the State Highway connecting Kalaburagi set to pass through Chittapur.

The Minister said that industrial development in the taluk will help create more employment opportunities for the youth of neighboring villages and towns.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.