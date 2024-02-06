ADVERTISEMENT

Master plan for comprehensive development of Chittapur taluk discussed

February 06, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge discussing the Master Plan for Chittapur with Town Planning officials in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge, representing Chittapur Assembly constituency, has said that steps have been taken for the comprehensive development of Chittapur taluk in Kalaburagi district, with a vision extending to 2041.

Mr. Kharge, who held a meeting with Chittapur Town Planning officials in Bengaluru on Monday, discussed the Master Plan for Chittapur taluk and made suggestions for accommodating the anticipated population growth of Chittapur by 2041.

He also stressed on the effective implementation of the Master Plan and directed the officials to come up with a pragmatic implementation mechanism soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This envisioned plan includes creation of wide roads to connect the city with trade and commerce establishments, industries, educational institutions, parks and government offices. The proposed Master Plan will include suitable locations for drinking water treatment and wastewater treatment plants, amenities such as parks and stadiums to suit the urban expansion.

Mr. Kharge said that comprehensive development of the taluk will attract more tourists to historically important places, including Nagavi village, in the taluk.

He also stressed on improving connectivity with neighbouring Shahabad taluk and also with the State Highway connecting Kalaburagi set to pass through Chittapur.

The Minister said that industrial development in the taluk will help create more employment opportunities for the youth of neighboring villages and towns.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US