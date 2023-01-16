Massive yogathon held in Kalaburagi to celebrate National Youth Fest

January 16, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As part of celebrations of the National Youth Festival, the Kalaburagi district administration held a massive yogathon on Sunday in which thousands of people, especially schoolchildren and regular yoga practitioners, participated.

Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board chairman and MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor inaugurated the event at Police Parade Grounds in the morning and addressed the gathering.

“Yoga is more necessary these days. One can have a sound mind and sound body by practising yoga on a daily basis. Considering its importance in maintaining physical and mental health, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly called upon the people to practice yoga regularly. The fact that over 100 countries have adopted Yoga itself speaks volumes about its importance,” Mr. Revoor said.

The event was organised by Kalburagi Zilla Panchayat in association with different departments and local governing bodies, including departments of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Public Instructions, Pre-University Education, Ayush, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation, apart from the NCC, NSS and yoga and sports academies.

Shashil Namoshi, Member of Legislative Council, spoke about how yoga was useful to effectively address stress and lead a stress-free life. Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar said that one could achieve anything if one had a good physical and mental health and called upon the people to practice yoga on a daily-basis.

School children began arriving in groups and assembling in the morning cold, for the mega event. Yoga trainers and guides on stage led the mass practice.

The teams that performed well were honoured with prizes. In the school category, SV High School bagged the first prize followed by SBR and SRS Schools who respectively got second and third prizes.

In the college category, Government Women’s Pre-University College (near SP Office) won the first prize followed by Government Independent Pre-University College near Station Bazar (second prize) and V.G. Women’s College (third prize).