Karnataka

Massive protest planned against water rate hike in Karnataka

Social activists in the town have warned of launching massive protests against the authorities concerned for not initiating measures to roll down the recent hike in drinking water rates.

The Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) had hiked the rate from ₹120 to ₹282 a month a few months ago. Agitations were carried out against this measure, M.B. Naganna, social activist, told presspersons here on Monday.

Meetings

According to him, Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh had chaired meetings [with the officials concerned, social activists and public] pertaining to the issue.

Later, a decision was taken to decrease the rate to ₹210 a month. However, the authorities concerned have not rolled down/decreased the price, he said.

