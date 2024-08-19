Massive protest in CM’s home district against move to prosecute him

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home district Mysuru witnessed a large turnout of supporters for the protest organised by the Congress party against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to sanction his prosecution in the alleged MUDA ‘scam’.

Hundreds of party workers and supporters of Mr. Siddaramaiah gathered at Gandhi Square in Mysuru on Monday, where the party leaders addressed the gathering.

Later, the party workers and his supporters marched through the streets of the city in a mammoth padayatra towards the new Deputy Commissioner’s office in Siddharthanagar, where a memorandum was handed over to Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraj.

The memorandum urged President Droupadi Murmu to immediately intervene and direct the Governor to withdraw the sanction for prosecution of the Chief Minister.

Congress leaders including Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa and working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Tanveer Sait were among the leaders, who participated in the protest.

Addressing the gathering at Gandhi Square, Mr. Mahadevappa, who is also the Social Welfare Minister, said the BJP and JD(S) were trying to destabilise a democratically elected government through “deceit”. Though the two Opposition parties were using the Governor’s office through the Centre against Mr. Siddaramaiah, the Minister said their efforts will be defeated.

Claiming that the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) had itself accepted its mistake of encroaching upon the land belonging to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife while developing a layout and had allotted sites in compensation, Mr. Mahadevappa said the Governor had sanctioned the Chief Minister’s prosecution on the basis of “baseless” complaints by private persons.

Questioning the Governor’s failure to sanction prosecution against Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy despite a pending request in the regard by Lokayukta probing the Jantakal mining case, Mr. Mahadevappa said the Governor had acted “selectively” in the case of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Congress MLA Tanveer Sait said, Mr. Siddaramaiah had no role in the allotment of compensatory sites to his wife, whose land had been “encroached” upon by MUDA while developing a layout.

The Governor’s decision to sanction the prosecution of the Chief Minister was “unconstitutional”, he said while accusing the BJP and JD(S) of practising “low-level” politics.

Former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said the Governor could have waited till the one-man commission headed by retired High Court Judge P.N. Desai had concluded the probe to announce his decision on the request for sanction of prosecution.

The Opposition was misusing the office of Governor to destabilise the State government, said Mr Rajeev.

Former MLC Marithibbe Gowda, who also spoke on the occasion, said the decision to sanction prosecution of Mr. Siddaramaiah was no more than an effort to bring disrepute to his fair name in politics and expressed confidence of justice from the courts.

