Massive protest by workers under NPS scheme

December 19, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Thousands of State government employees under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) started an indefinite protest on Monday at Freedom Park demanding scrapping of the scheme. The protesters demanded cancellation of NPS and reintroduction the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Speaking at the protest, writer Baragur Ramachandrappa said when NPS was implemented in 2006, people did not know of its implications. “Those who retire after 10 or 15 years of service will get only ₹1,500 pension. This is the dark face of NPS,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“OPS had given life security to the government employees. But, NPS has created insecurity. Political parties should add this in their election manifesto,” he demanded.

Shantharam, president, Karnataka Government NPS Employees’ Association, said States like Punjab, Chattisgarhh, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan governments had already withdrawn NPS.