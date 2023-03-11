Mass yoga event held to create awareness on the scourge of trafficking

March 11, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Scores of yoga practitioners hit the mat in the early hours of Saturday here to register their protest and oppose child and girl trafficking and create public awareness of the issue.

Braving the morning chill that tends to linger till 8 a.m. the yoga practitioners performed various asanas and expressed their ire against trafficking. The event was organised by Odanadi Seva Samsthe which is crusading against human trafficking since the last 3 decades and has created a strong international network to fight the scourge.

‘’Yoga Stops Traffick’’ is one of the premier mass events conceived by Odanadi Seva Samsthe to send a message and involve the public in the crusade against human trafficking and is being held since the last 13 years.

The eent in the city was part of a larger global endeavour in which yoga was performed across 170 cities in 42 countries by activists and people who are working with the authorities in their respective countries to crack down on trafficking.

Stanely and Parashuram, founders of Odanadi, said the concept began in a small way but has grown over the last decade and is now held simultaneously in various countries. It has taken weeks of preparations to synchronise and coordinate the dates to ensure that the event is a success, they added.

In Mysuru the participants assembled in front of the Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple adjoining the palace gate north and performed various asanas to drive home the message against trafficking. The participants donned T-shirts proclaiming opposition to human trafficking and rolled out their mats to perform yoga in public for nearly half-an-hour.