Mass transport may not resume fully in key cities in April

Mass transport, cinemas, malls, and industries with a large workforce are not likely to be back to normal fully even after the end of the 21-day lockdown in COVID-19 hotspot districts such as Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru where the number of cases has been rising in the last few days.

The State government is not likely to grant permission to mass transport providers, cinemas, malls, and industries to operate services/business at least for a couple of weeks in April.

An official source in the government confirmed that mass transport system was unlikely to resume operations in places such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Chickballapur in April. The services of Namma Metro and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses are unlikely to be back to normal in April.

Owing to revenue shortfall, the government may consider granting permission to BangaloreOne centres to remain open for a limited hours during the day. This would help residents to pay bills of various service providers. There are 191 BangaloreOne centres in the city.

Sources, however, said it was too early to assess the situation now and decisions on lifting of the lockdown in a phased manner would be taken only after April 14.

On the other hand, the State government has planned to ensure near total re-emergence of population in districts free from COVID-19 soon after the end of the lockdown period. Markets, petty business establishments, small-scale industries, handicraft shops, and small hotels would be allowed to operate businesses in COVID-19-free districts, sources said.

The government has planned to set up a ministerial team on formulating a plan for a “staggered exit” of lockdown in different cities, districts, and sector-wise industries. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is expected to hold consultations on this issue with Ministers and form the team, sources said.

The proposed team is expected to suggest to the government the type of industries that are eligible to reopen after the lockdown period. As a large number of workforce in the State is depending on over six lakh small- and medium-scale industries, the government is expected to grant permission to open industries with a handful of employees, sources said.