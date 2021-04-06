Byadarahalli police station staff had to undergo mass testing as one of the staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Soon after this, the station was sanitised and senior officials were asked to monitor the health of the staff and take necessary action. The police are awaiting the reports to take necessary action.
Mass testing for police station staff
Special Correspondent
Bengaluru,
April 06, 2021 00:49 IST
Special Correspondent
Bengaluru,
April 06, 2021 00:49 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 6, 2021 12:50:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mass-testing-for-police-station-staff/article34248797.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story