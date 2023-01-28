HamberMenu
Mass Surya Namaskar performed

January 28, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mass Surya Namaskar being performed to mark Ratha Sapthami in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Over 600 yoga practitioners drawn from 52 organisations under the banner of Mysuru Yoga Okkoota performed mass Surya Namaskar near the Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple opposite the palace, on Saturday.

This was to mark Ratha Sapthami and was the 22nd edition of mass performance. The event was inaugurated by Mysuru Mayor Shivakumar. The participants reached the venue at dawn and the main road near the Chamaraja Circle was lined up with volunteers performing yoga. In all, 108 Surya Namaskars were performed in four sets of 27 rounds and there was a short break for the participants after the completion of each set.

