Hundreds of students taking part in the Koti Kanta Gayana organised at the Mysuru palace on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Koti Kanta Gayana organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture evoked a warm response with a large number of participants taking part in the mass singing event at the Mysuru palace on Friday. It was held as a prelude to Kannada Rajyothsava celebrations and entailed rendering Kananda songs.