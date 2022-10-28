The Koti Kanta Gayana organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture evoked a warm response with a large number of participants taking part in the mass singing event at the Mysuru palace on Friday. It was held as a prelude to Kannada Rajyothsava celebrations and entailed rendering Kananda songs.
Mass singing
