Karnataka

 Mass singing

Hundreds of students taking part in the Koti Kanta Gayana organised at the Mysuru palace on Friday.

Hundreds of students taking part in the Koti Kanta Gayana organised at the Mysuru palace on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Koti Kanta Gayana organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture evoked a warm response with a large number of participants taking part in the mass singing event at the Mysuru palace on Friday. It was held as a prelude to Kannada Rajyothsava celebrations and entailed rendering Kananda songs.


