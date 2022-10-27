The Department of Kannada and Culture will conduct a mass singing programme (Koti Kanta Gayana) at the palace premises from 11 a.m. on Friday with the theme ‘’Nanna Naadu Nanna Haadu’’ as part of Rajyothsava celebrations.
Mass singing programme at palace
