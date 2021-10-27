Mass rendition of Kannada songs today

HUBBALLI

27 October 2021 19:42 IST

As part of Rajyotsava celebrations, the Dharwad district administration has, in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture Department, organised rendition of Kannada songs in sync with the State-level programme.

This is part of the State-level programme wherein one lakh people will be singing simultaneously at 11 a.m. on Thursday, a release said.

Three popular Kannada songs will be rendered by over 1,000 singers from Hubballi-Dharwad. And those in various taluk headquarters will join in the chorus, according to Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil.

The singers will render the songs at Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha, Karnatak College, Rangayana in Dharwad and at Kananda Bhavan, NWKRTC Kannada Kriya Samithi premises in Hubballi.

The songs that will be rendered simultaneously across the state are: Kannada Dindima composed by Kuvempu, Jogada Siri Belakinalli by K.S. Nissar Ahmed and Huttidhare Kannada Nadinalli by Hamsalekha.