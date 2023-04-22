Mass prayers mark Id-ul-Fitr celebrations

April 22, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

People came out in large numbers to celebrate Id-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of fasting, and offered namaz at various Idgah Maidans in their respective villages, towns, and cities in various districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, and Uttar Kannada on Saturday.

Undeterred by the restrictions imposed on movement of vehicles on several road stretches, thousands of them walked to the Igah Maidans to offer mass prayer.

Muslims greeted each other after the prayers. At several places in these districts, members of the Muslim community visited Mutts to seek blessings of religious heads

ADVERTISEMENT

Id-ul-Fitr is celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety by Muslims who wear new clothes, offer mass prayer, and give ‘zakat’ (donations).

At the Idgah Maidan located adjacent to Kittur Chennamma Circle, thousands of Muslims offered prayers. Former Minister A.M. Hindasageri, president of Anjuman-E-Islam Mohammed Yousuf Savanur, former chairman of HDUDA Anwar Mudhol, Congress leaders Altaf Halwoor, Babajan Mudhol, and others took part. As it has been the practice for decades, several Muslim leaders and office-bearers of Anjuman-E-Islam visited Moorusavir Mutt and they were greeted by Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami, head of the mutt.

With elections being round the corner, leaders of various political parties visited the Idgah Maidans and greeted the community members. While Hemanth Kulkarni, son of former minister Vinay Kulkarni, Deepak Chinchore, and others wished them in Dharwad, MLA Prasad Abbayya, Congress leaders Sadanand Danganavar and others greeted them in Hubballi.

Protest

The issue of withdrawal of reservation to Muslims by the present government took the form of a symbolic protest during the Id prayer in Dharwad. They chose to register their protest on removal of Muslims from the 2B category by wearing blackbands on their arms.