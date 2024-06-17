Mass prayers mark Bakrid in Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttara Kannada districts

Bakrid or Id-ul-Adha, which marks the spirit of sacrifice, was celebrated by Muslims in the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Uttara Kannada by participating in mass prayers on Monday.

The devout came out in large numbers to offer namaz at Idgah maidans in their respective villages, towns and cities in the region.

Islamic religious heads conducted mass prayers and delivered religious discourses.

Bakrid is celebrated in commemoration of the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God. It comes two months after Id-ul-Fitr, the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan.

As it has been seen during Id celebrations, in most of the places political leaders belonging to different faiths visited the Idgah maidans to greet Muslims after the mass prayers.

Additional police personnel were deployed at strategic points as a precautionary measure. Also, there were restrictions on vehicular movement to ensure that there was no traffic chaos before and after the prayers.

In the twin cities of Hubballi Dharwad, senior police officials monitored security arrangements. Additional personnel were deployed.

A few days ago, the Police Commissioner and other officials held peace committee meetings inviting religious heads and leaders of political parties in view of the festival.

The Idgah maidans at Old Hubballi, the one adjacent to the landmark Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi and the one in Dharwad witnessed huge number of people, including children, turning up for mass prayers.

Muslim leaders and office-bearers of Anjuman-e-Islam, including A.M. Hindasageri, Mohammed Yousuf Savanur, Ismail Tamatgar, Altaf Halwoor, Naveed Mulla, Anwar Mudhol, Babajan Mudhol, and several municipal councillors were among those who offered prayers in Hubballi and Dharwad.

The mass prayer at Amaragol located in between Hubballi and Dharwad also witnessed a large turnout with leaders of the community like Dadapeer Dargad, Nazeer Ahmed Kolkar and others participating in it.

In the bigger villages, towns and cities of the four districts, similar mass prayers were witnessed. The police imposed restrictions on vehicular movement on roads leading to the Idgah maidans as a precautionary measure.

In Hubballi Dharwad, heavy vehicles were stopped from entering the city during the time of the mass prayer.

As it has been seen, the devout donated a part of their earnings to destitute people and mosque committees after the prayers.

In Hubballi, a large number of alms seekers gathered at the Idgah maidans well in advance.

In Hubballi, after the mass prayer, several Muslim leaders led by president of Anjuman-e-Islam and former Minister A.M. Hindasageri visited Moorusavir Mutt and sought the blessings of Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami. This practice is in vogue for decades together.

The former KPYCC president Sadanand Danganavar and others were present on the occasion.

