Mass marriage to mark 86th birth anniversary of Dharam Singh

December 21, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

As many as 108 couples will tie the nuptial knot in a mass marriage scheduled in Jewargi town on Sunday to mark the 86th birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister late N. Dharam Singh.

Jewargi MLA and Chief Whip of the Opposition Congress in the Legislative Assembly Ajay Singh, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, said that the multi-religious mass marriage ceremony will be held at the opening ceremony of a convention hall named after Dharam Singh.

Mr. Ajay Singh said that besides providing the hall free for marriages of poor families, the Dharam Singh Foundation will provide the required quantity of rice for weddings. Arrangements will be made for people to book the hall online.

The reception hall with 1,200 seating capacity has advanced kitchen equipment.

Expressing difficulties faced by economically weaker sections of society in conducting marriages at expensive halls, Mr. Ajay Singh said that the mass marriage ceremony is being organised by the Dharam Singh Foundation to help cut down unnecessary expenditure for poor sections of society.

AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the convention hall, while the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will preside over the function. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar will inaugurate the mass marriage ceremony.

He said that the Dharam Singh Foundation has donated 2.5 acres of land to the government for the construction of a 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital at Katti Sangavi village, 1.5 km away from Jewargi town in Kalaburagi district.

He said that the land was handed over to the government last year and the Cabinet gave its approval for the establishment of the Mother and Child Hospital in Jewargi taluk in November 2021. The construction work of the hospital is expected to be completed by March next.

CONNECT WITH US