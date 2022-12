December 31, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

A mass marriage will be conducted as part of Suttur Jatra Mahotsava to be held from January 18 to 23. The mass marriage is slated to be held on January 19 and those who intend to take part in it should register and furnish the necessary documents in the relevant forms before January 7. For details contact 0821-2548212/122 or 9448674702.