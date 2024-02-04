GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mass cleaning campaign launched in Hubballi

February 04, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi participates in a mass cleaning campaign launched by members of Dr Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratisthan in Hubballi on Sunday.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi participates in a mass cleaning campaign launched by members of Dr Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratisthan in Hubballi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

A large number of members of Dr Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratisthan and volunteers descended on Hubballi on Sunday and took part in a mass cleaning drive in the city.

Thousands of volunteers arrived in two trains from Mumbai, two trains from Sholapur and over 1,000 personal vehicles and around 22 pick-up buses.

Most of the volunteers were from Maharashtra. Some volunteers from the twin cities of Hubballi Dharwad and surrounding towns and villages also joined them.

At daybreak, they went around the city with brooms and other equipment in hands and cleaned the streets and public places.

They were supported by the pourakarmikas of the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation and other government officials and staff. Organisers said that 2,600 tonnes to 2,800 tonnes of garbage was collected during the drive.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Mayor Veena Baradwad, the former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj and others joined the drive.

The pratisthan is located in Alibag, Maharashtra, and it has been organising cleaning and hygiene campaigns for several decades.

