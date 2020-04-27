Masks, other items distributed

Former Advocate-General Ravivarma Kumar distributed eco-friendly, reusable masks, sanitizers, hand gloves and face shields to the doctors, paramedics, nurses, ASHA activists, homeguards, pourakarmikas and anganwadi teachers in Tumakuru on Monday.

He said that he decided to distribute them after he could not get masks in the shops in Sira.

He said he was in Sira when the lockdown was announced. He went out to buy masks and sanitizers but could not get them as they were out of stock. Hence he decided to revive the tailoring unit of Lohia Samata Vidyalaya in Sira which was not working for the past few years and employed 25 tailors to stitch masks which are made of cotton. The unit is producing 10,000 masks per day.

After the Legal Services Authority, Tumakuru, requested him for masks and other essential items, he decided to distribute them for free to all the frontline workers who are combating COVID-19. Tha aim is to produce one lakh masks.

Deputy Commissioner K. Rakesh Kumar, member secretary of District Legal Services Authority Raghavendra Shettigar, District Health Officer Chandrika, District Surgeon Veerabhadraiah and others were present.