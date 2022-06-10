Masks mandatory in public places, State govt. reiterates

Following the rise in new COVID cases, the State on Friday issued an order reiterating that masks are mandatory in public places. While enforcement will be done through marshals and police, as recommended by the State’s TAC, there will not be a levy of penalty as of now.

Karnataka on Friday reported 525 cases and the TPR rose to 2.31%

Reiterating the guidelines issued by the Chief Secretary on April 25, State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said that only those wearing masks should be allowed to enter closed areas such as shopping malls, restaurants, pubs, cafeteria/hotels, educational institutions, hostels, offices, and factories among others. “The onus of enforcement will be on the owners. Wearing a mask is mandatory while travelling by personal or public transport vehicles,” he said.

Friday’s order also reiterated that those with ILI/SARI symptoms and other high risk groups should be tested on priority and isolated at their homes till the test reports arrive. Besides, those who are due for a precaution dose should get jabbed without further delay, the order stated.