Masks, gloves sought for sanitation workers

In the wake of the prevailing COVID-19 scare, Shanthaveri Gopala Gowda Samajawadi Adhyayana Kendra has requested Shivamogga City Corporation to equip the workers engaged in collecting solid waste from households with protective face masks and gloves.

A delegation comprising Kallur Megharaj, Holemadilu Venkatesh, S.V. Rajamma, H.M. Sangaiah and other functionaries of the Kendra submitted a memorandum to Suvarna Shankar, Mayor, on Wednesday.

In the memorandum, the Kendra has said that more than 100 workers who come from vulnerable sections of the society are engaged in this task and are serving on outsource basis. Drawing the attention of the Corporation to complaints that the workers were not provided with ample number of face masks and hand gloves, the Kendra has said that it forms the obligation of the Corporation to protect the health of the workers in the period of outbreak of pandemic.

The Kendra has also requested for regularisation of the service of the workers and to strengthen the social security net for them.