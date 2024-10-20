Maruti Manpade remembered

A large number of people from all walks of life paid rich tribute to Communist leader Maruti Manpade on his fourth death anniversary here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

MLA Allamprabhu Patil said that Mr. Manpade was in the forefront of people’s agitation for over three decades in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

He was one of the pioneers of the farmers movement in the district and fought for rights of labour from the unorganized sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legislator said that “Mr. Manpade’s life continues to inspire us, as he is alive in people’s movement.”

He sacrificed his life holding dharnas and agitations across the Kalyana Karnataka region and different parts of the State. He was associated with several pro- farmer organisations that looked up to him for advice pertaining to various issues, the MLC said.

His close associates and activists from various organisations and progressive thinkers recalled their most memorable moments with Mr. Manpade.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.