Maruti Manpade remembered

Published - October 20, 2024 08:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of people from all walks of life paid rich tribute to Communist leader Maruti Manpade on his fourth death anniversary here on Sunday.

MLA Allamprabhu Patil said that Mr. Manpade was in the forefront of people’s agitation for over three decades in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

He was one of the pioneers of the farmers movement in the district and fought for rights of labour from the unorganized sector.

The legislator said that “Mr. Manpade’s life continues to inspire us, as he is alive in people’s movement.”

He sacrificed his life holding dharnas and agitations across the Kalyana Karnataka region and different parts of the State. He was associated with several pro- farmer organisations that looked up to him for advice pertaining to various issues, the MLC said.

His close associates and activists from various organisations and progressive thinkers recalled their most memorable moments with Mr. Manpade.

