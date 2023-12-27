ADVERTISEMENT

Maruthi Rao Maley laid to rest

December 27, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

People paying their respects to Maruthi Rao Maley before the last rites were carried out in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The former MLC Maruthi Rao D. Maley, who passed away at 84 on Tuesday, was laid to rest at his farm in Hadagil Haruthi village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Many dignitaries, Ministers, legislators and leaders of various parties and organisations paid their respects to the leader at his house in Shanthi Nagar in the morning.

Home Minister G. Parameshwar, who reached Kalaburagi by a special flight, was one among them.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, legislators Allamprabhu Patil, Tippannappa Kamaknur, Kaneez Fatima, District Congress Committee president Jagadev Guttedar, party leaders Revu Naik Belamagi, Mahanthappa Sangavi, Subhash Rathod and others also paid their respects.

Earlier, District Congress Committee held a condolence meeting and paid homage to the departed leader.

