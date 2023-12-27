GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maruthi Rao Maley laid to rest

December 27, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
People paying their respects to Maruthi Rao Maley before the last rites were carried out in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

People paying their respects to Maruthi Rao Maley before the last rites were carried out in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The former MLC Maruthi Rao D. Maley, who passed away at 84 on Tuesday, was laid to rest at his farm in Hadagil Haruthi village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Many dignitaries, Ministers, legislators and leaders of various parties and organisations paid their respects to the leader at his house in Shanthi Nagar in the morning.

Home Minister G. Parameshwar, who reached Kalaburagi by a special flight, was one among them.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, legislators Allamprabhu Patil, Tippannappa Kamaknur, Kaneez Fatima, District Congress Committee president Jagadev Guttedar, party leaders Revu Naik Belamagi, Mahanthappa Sangavi, Subhash Rathod and others also paid their respects.

Earlier, District Congress Committee held a condolence meeting and paid homage to the departed leader.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.