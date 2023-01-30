Martyrs’ Day | Mahatma’s ashes taken out in procession in Madikeri

January 30, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The ashes of Mahatma Gandhi were taken out in a procession through the streets of Madikeri in Kodagu near here on Monday as part of Martyrs’ Day.

The urn of ashes preserved in the Kodagu District Treasury office in Madikeri were taken out in a procession to Gandhi Mantapa through General Thimmaiah Circle amid police security.

Madikeri is among the few places across the country, where the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi have been preserved.

An all-religion meeting was held at Gandhi Mantapa near Raja Seat. Religious leaders read out the Bhagawad Gita, Quran and Bible during the meeting. Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajans were also sung on the occasion while the police band participated in the event.

Two minutes of silence was observed as a mark of respect for Mahatma Gandhi around 11 a.m. The urn containing his ashes was later taken back to Kodagu District Treasury and sealed.

No progress on Gandhi Memorial

Speaking to The Hindu, Sarvodaya Committee’s ex-president T P Ramesh said they had submitted a proposal to the State Government for construction of a Gandhi Memorial at Gandhi Mantapa from where the Mahatma had addressed a gathering in 1934.

The then chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa had given approval for the project and agreed to sanction ₹50 lakh as sought by the Committee. However, little progress has been made in the direction, he lamented.

Mr. Ramesh said he was not aware how exactly the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi found their way to Madikeri, but said the followers of the Father of the Nation from Kodagu district had gone to Delhi after his assassination and brought the ashes to Madikeri.

Day observed in Mysuru

Meanwhile, Martyrs’ Day was also observed in Mysuru with officials of the district administration observing two minutes silence in the office of Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru. Deputy Commisisoner of Mysuru K V Rajendra and Additional Deputy Commissioner Loknath were present on the occasion.

Members of various progressive organisations also took out a Harmony Walk from Kote Anjaneya Swami Temple in front of Mysuru Palace through Masjid-e-Azam and St Philomena’s Church.

Writer G. S. Bhagavan, farmers’ leader Hoskote Basavaraj, retired Major General S G Vombathkere and leader of the State Backward Classes Awareness Federation Shivaram were among the participants of the walk.

While the freedom fighters observed Sarvodaya Day at the Freedom Park, officials from the University of Mysore offered floral tributes to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Bhavan in Manasagangothri.