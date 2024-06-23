ADVERTISEMENT

Martial arts vital for self-defence, says Commissioner of Police

Published - June 23, 2024 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Mysuru Karate Association presenting a demonstration on World Karate Day, in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Commissioner of Police Ramesh Banoth, said here on Sunday that martial arts should be part of the curriculum as it was vital for self-defence. He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Karate for Self-Defence’ organised by Mysuru Karate Association as part of World Karate Day 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner said though there was an uptick in the number of people learning martial arts, the numbers were low compared to its popularity in south-east Asian countries.

Mr. Ramesh said it was crucial for girls to learn self-defence too. “Apart from ensuring a healthy body and physical fitness, it also paves the way for mental strength. Martial arts help in shoring up confidence level as well,” he added.   

The Commissioner also viewed the demonstration by karate students and expressed his appreciation of their interest in martial arts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US