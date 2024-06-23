Martial arts vital for self-defence, says Commissioner of Police

The Commissioner of Police Ramesh Banoth, said here on Sunday that martial arts should be part of the curriculum as it was vital for self-defence. He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Karate for Self-Defence’ organised by Mysuru Karate Association as part of World Karate Day 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner said though there was an uptick in the number of people learning martial arts, the numbers were low compared to its popularity in south-east Asian countries.

Mr. Ramesh said it was crucial for girls to learn self-defence too. “Apart from ensuring a healthy body and physical fitness, it also paves the way for mental strength. Martial arts help in shoring up confidence level as well,” he added.

The Commissioner also viewed the demonstration by karate students and expressed his appreciation of their interest in martial arts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.