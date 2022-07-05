Married woman found dead

Dowry harassment suspected

Tejaswini, 27, a married woman, was found dead at her residence in Doddimandiganahalli in Hassan city on Saturday. Her mother Lalitha has alleged that her daughter was murdered. Based on her complaint the police have registered a complaint against Tejaswini’s husband Manjunath and his parents Sarojamma and Basave Gowda.

Tejaswini was married to Manjunath of Mandiganahalli seven years ago. They have one child. Manjunath was addicted to alcohol and had lost money in cricket betting. He tortured his wife often for want of money and property from her mother. On Saturday, she was locked in a room and tortured.

Lalitha got to know about her daughter’s death on Saturday afternoon, by when her body was shifted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. Based on her complaint, the police have booked a case for murder and dowry harassment.