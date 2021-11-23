Karnataka

Marriages in graveyard

Arif Peerzade celebrated the marriages of his children at a Muslim graveyard in Shingalapur village near Gokak of Belagavi district on Monday.   | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

A family from Shingalapur near Gokak in Belagavi district celebrated the marriages of their children in a Muslim graveyard in the village on Monday.

Arif Peerzade, a member of Manava Bandhutva Vedike and a follower of Satish Jarkiholi, organised the marriages of his children and nephews in the graveyard. The family put up a tent in the empty land in the graveyard and organised the wedding rituals. “We wanted to send a message against blind belief. Hence, the choice of this venue,” Mr. Peerzade said. Several hundreds of well-wishers attended the marriages.

Satish Jarkiholi’s daughter, Priyanka Jarkiholi, and convener of Manava Bandhutva Vedike Ravindra Naik blessed the couples.


