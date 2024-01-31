Marriage registration of Vantamuri couple completed under police security in Belagavi

January 31, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The marriage of a man and a woman who had escaped to safety from Hosa Vantamuri village was solemnly registered in Belagavi on Tuesday.

The process was completed in police security in the Sub-Registrar Office in Belagavi.

The police accompanied the man and the woman to their new house in a village in Belagavi district.

Relatives of the bride earlier disrobed and beaten up the mother of the man, after they had heard of the escape in December last.

The family of the woman who was disrobed and assaulted by the relatives of the bride over the relationship has recovered from her injuries.

She has been discharged from hospital and is living with a relative near the city.

The woman and four other women from the family were present when the new bride was brought to her house. For security reasons, the two families are living in different places.

A police officer supervising the case said that the marriage happened the day after the attack but registered on January 30 as per rules.