Karnataka

Marriage halls to open from June 28

File photo of a wedding hall in Bengaluru.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Further easing the COVID-19 restrictions, the State government on Friday decided to allow wedding ceremonies in choultries, halls, hotels, and resorts from Monday, June 28, not involving more than 40 people.

As per the notification issued, those organising marriages should obtain prior permission from the concerned local authority, Joint Commissioner of the BBMP Zone in case of Bengaluru, or the concerned tahsildar at the taluks. The officer is to issue only 40 passes per marriage by name of attendees.

Only people with passes will be allowed to attend the function and passes are not be transferable.

Adhering to COVID-19 guidelines is mandatory, said the release issued by Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department.


