Marriage and community hall owners agree to offer free accommodation to Haveri sammelan delegates

December 12, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Haveri, Ranebennur, Byadgi, Shiggaon and nearby places are likely to host nearly 25,000 delegates expected to attend the 86th literary festival in January

The Hindu Bureau

Owners of marriage halls and community halls participating in a preparatory meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Raghunandan Murthy in Haveri on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With Haveri getting ready to host the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in January, owners of marriage halls and private community halls in the district have come forward to provide them free for accommodation purposes of delegates from across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Raghunandan Murthy, owners of marriage halls and community halls in Haveri, Ranebennur, Byadgi, Shiggaon and nearby places gave their consent to providing them free to delegates.

According to an estimate, the organising committee has to make accommodation arrangements for 25,000 delegates coming from different parts of the State and elsewhere for participating in the mega Kannada fair.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking on behalf of the owners of marriage halls and community halls, K. Manjanappa of Shivashakti Palace said that they are ready to offer community halls and marriage halls free to delegates. He said that it will be just a small service to the cause of Kannada.

Several lodge owners from Haveri, Ranebennur, Byadgi and Shiggaon taluks, who also participated in the meeting, said that they will offer rooms at 50% of the existing tariff for sammelan delegates.

Mr. Raghunandan Murthy thanked the owners of community halls and marriage halls for their gesture and the lodge owners for their offer.

Deputy Secretary of Zilla Panchayat S.B. Mullalli said that the historic mega literary festival being held in Haveri required the cooperation of and contribution from every citizen of the district.

Amenities

During the meeting the issue of providing various amenities at marriage halls and community halls was discussed and officials were allotted various responsibilities on providing them. Officials of various departments were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US