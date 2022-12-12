  1. EPaper
Marriage and community hall owners agree to offer free accommodation to Haveri sammelan delegates

Haveri, Ranebennur, Byadgi, Shiggaon and nearby places are likely to host nearly 25,000 delegates expected to attend the 86th literary festival in January

December 12, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Owners of marriage halls and community halls participating in a preparatory meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Raghunandan Murthy in Haveri on Monday.

Owners of marriage halls and community halls participating in a preparatory meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Raghunandan Murthy in Haveri on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With Haveri getting ready to host the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in January, owners of marriage halls and private community halls in the district have come forward to provide them free for accommodation purposes of delegates from across the country.

In a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Raghunandan Murthy, owners of marriage halls and community halls in Haveri, Ranebennur, Byadgi, Shiggaon and nearby places gave their consent to providing them free to delegates.

According to an estimate, the organising committee has to make accommodation arrangements for 25,000 delegates coming from different parts of the State and elsewhere for participating in the mega Kannada fair.

Speaking on behalf of the owners of marriage halls and community halls, K. Manjanappa of Shivashakti Palace said that they are ready to offer community halls and marriage halls free to delegates. He said that it will be just a small service to the cause of Kannada.

Several lodge owners from Haveri, Ranebennur, Byadgi and Shiggaon taluks, who also participated in the meeting, said that they will offer rooms at 50% of the existing tariff for sammelan delegates.

Mr. Raghunandan Murthy thanked the owners of community halls and marriage halls for their gesture and the lodge owners for their offer.

Deputy Secretary of Zilla Panchayat S.B. Mullalli said that the historic mega literary festival being held in Haveri required the cooperation of and contribution from every citizen of the district.

Amenities

During the meeting the issue of providing various amenities at marriage halls and community halls was discussed and officials were allotted various responsibilities on providing them. Officials of various departments were present.

