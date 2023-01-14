Markets abuzz ahead of Makar Sankranti

January 14, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The markets were abuzz for Makara Sankranti, first festival of the New Year, on Saturday as shoppers thronged them for festive purchases. The festival is celebrated on Sunday.

As usual, Devaraja Market witnessed heavy rush since Friday evening with the people purchasing ‘yellu bella’, sugarcane stalks, flowers, fruits, and puja articles.

Loads of sugarcane stalks arrived at the markets from nearby farms and Mandya. A stalk of sugarcane was sold between ₹50 and ₹70 depending on the size. Unlike the previous years, people appeared keen to celebrate the festival in a grand way. This was evident in the rush noticed in the city’s major markets and also in the extensions here.

Sugarcane loads were found stocked at various places in the city centre and in the residential localities. ‘Sakkare acchu’ (cubes made of sugar) and ‘Bellada achhu’ (made from jiggery) were in demand besides the ready mixture of ‘yellu bella’. Neighbourhood stores made brisk business ahead of the festival.

Cattle are made to walk through flames as part of the ritual observed during the festival and are commonly seen in villages.