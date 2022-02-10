Hospital beds lying empty with high recovery rate

There has been a marked decline in COVID-19 cases in Mysuru with active cases dropping substantially over the last few days because of the high recovery rate.

However, fatalities haven’t come under full control though the death rate has slightly declined compared to last month. On Thursday, 261 cases were reported along with two deaths. What is noticeable is the high recovery rate as 680 persons were discharged on Thursday.

The beds at government hospitals are lying empty with declining new cases, especially in Mysuru city as at one point of time the number of cases had gone closer to 5,000 in January when the infection rate had peaked.

As many as 122 patients are in government hospitals and 56 in private hospitals across the district. The cases in COVID-19 Care Centres have come down to single digit even as seven patients are recuperating at a center in Mysuru. Over 1,000 cases are in home isolation.

Also, the number of tests has come down with the drop in new infections. On Thursday, 3,030 swab samples were tested.

What has come as a big relief is the drop in infections among children aged between 0 and 17 as cases in this group had gone up substantially with several clusters reported in the district, worrying the health authorities because of the unvaccinated population.

On Thursday, 83 cases were reported in the 0-17 age group with highest cases reported in Periyapatna taluk. Compared to other taluks, Periyapatna has a higher case load as 57 cases were reported from the taluk out of 261 on Thursday.