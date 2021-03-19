Maritime board Bill tabled

The Karnataka Maritime Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday for reconstitution of the board by appointing the Chief Minister as the chairman and the Minister in charge of Ports and Inland Water Transport as the vice-chairman.

The total strength of the board is 18.

Minister for Fisheries and Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara introduced the Bill which is also aimed at appointment of custodian of cargo for carrying the responsibilities of handling of cargo; increasing the number of years of lease of the board from five to 30 years; and increasing the writing off of losses from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 and from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh.