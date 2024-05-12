ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka MLC elections | Marithibbe Gowda is Congress candidate from South Teachers’ constituency

Updated - May 12, 2024 01:59 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 01:25 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Congress has already announced candidates in five other Legislative Council constituencies, which go to polls on June 3

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLC Marithibbe Gowda. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on May 12 announced that former MLC Marithibbe Gowda is the party’s candidate in the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from the South Teachers’ Constituency.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the name of Marithibbe Gowda as the party’s candidates in the South Teachers’ constituency, said a press release of the AICC.

The four-time MLC, Mr Gowda quit the JD(S) and resigned from the membership of the Legislative Council in March 2024, and joined the Congress.

The Election Commission has decided to hold the biennial election to six seats (three each from graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies) of the Karnataka Legislative Council on June 3.

A few months ago, the Congress had already announced candidates in five constituencies.

Candidates announced

The Congress party’s candidates in six constituencies are: Ramoji Gowda (Bengaluru Graduates’), Chandrashekara B. Patil (North East Graduates’), Ayanur Manjunath (South-West Graduates’), K.K. Manjunath (South West Teachers’), and D.T. Srinivas (South East Teachers’) and Marithibbe Gowda (South Teachers’).

The election has been necessitated due to the retirement of six MLCs on June 21.

The Opposition BJP and JD(S) parties, which have come together to fight against the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, have decided to continue the alliance in the Council elections. The BJP has fielded candidates in five segments while the JD(S) in one seat.

