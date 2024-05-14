Marithibbe Gowda declares personal assets worth ₹4.28 crore

Marithibbe Gowda, a four-time MLC, who is seeking re-election for a fifth time in a row, has declared assets worth ₹4.28 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the affidavit submitted to the Returning Officer of elections to Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency, Mr. Gowda, 65, has shown movable assets worth ₹28.98 lakh including two cars and a bike, besides immovable assets worth ₹4 crore including sites and land.

Mr. Gowda has been an MLC for the last 24 years. He was first elected as an MLC from South Teachers’ constituency as a Congress candidate in 2000. He was re-elected as an independent in 2006 and as a JD(S) candidate in 2012 and 2018 respectively. He has now entered the fray as a Congress candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

His wife M.S. Vijaya is shown to possess ₹1.32 crore movable assets including a car and gold and silver jewellery, besides immovable assets amounting to ₹3.25 crore. His son’s movable and immovable assets amount to ₹29.47 lakh and ₹1.03 crore respectively and daughter’s movable assets amount to ₹40.50 lakh.

Mr. Marithibbe Gowda’s liabilities amount to ₹1.2 lakh while his wife owes ₹20 lakh that had been borrowed from a resident of Bengaluru for construction of their house in Vijayanagar in Mysuru.

In 2018, Mr. Gowda’s personal assets included ₹87.73 lakh movable assets and ₹2.4 crore immovable assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

IT returns not filed

Marithibbe Gowda has not filed income tax return for the last five years.

In the column seeking details of total income as shown in the Income Tax Return for the last five financial years, Mr. Gowda has mentioned as “not filed” for the last five years. However, he has mentioned his PAN number in the affidavit.

Neither his wife, who too has a PAN number, has filed IT return in the last five years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.