Mariswamy takes charge as CADA chairman

March 04, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MYSURU

P. Mariswamy on Monday assumed charge as the Chairman of Command Area Development Authority (CADA) in Mysuru.

While thanking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for appointing him to the post, Mr. Mariswamy said he will work towards implementing projects that benefit the farmers in the region. “I will call a meeting of the officers in this regard shortly. I will make efforts to bring more funds to the CADA for the works.”

Mr. Mariswamy, who belonged to Chamarajanagar district, said Chamarajanagar is reeling under drought and he was aware of the problems faced by the farmers of the district. “There is a need to work on the plans for comforting the distressed farmers,” he said.

MLAs A.R. Krishnamurthy, H.M. Ganesh Prasad, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLC D. Thimmaiah, and other Congress leaders and former MLAs of Chamarajanagar district were present.