Marine protected area off the coast of Karwar

The wildlife board has given concurrence for notifying a marine protected area, which will be the first of its kind in Karnataka.

The Mugali Marine Protected Area will come up off the coast of Karwar and is 6 km from the beach in the Indian waters. It harbours spinner dolphins, bottled-nose dolphins, Bryde’s whales, spot-tail sharks, whitetip sharks and whitecheek sharks. It has 34 of the marine wildlife species categorised under the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Sanjay Gubbi, a member of the board, suggested the protected tag given the range of marine life found in the area, and it was accepted by the board. However, there will be no restrictions on fishing.

In another significant decision, the wildlife board agreed to rationalise and redefine the boundary of Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary in Shivamogga. It was officially notified on November 23, 1974, but parts of the town which existed then, including the bus stand, some residential areas and the office of the Superintendent of Police, fall within the sanctuary’s boundary. There has been a demand for redefining the boundary lines keeping the town out of its limits.